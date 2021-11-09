Everbridge: Q3 Earnings Insights

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Everbridge their estimated earnings by 135.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $25,490,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 3.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Everbridge's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.11 0.02 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.03 0.18 0.03 0.05 Revenue Estimate 83.91M 75.63M 72.54M 68.52M Revenue Actual 86.65M 82.21M 75.61M 71.26M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Everbridge management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.15 and $-0.14 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -390.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Everbridge, a bearish signal to many investors.

