Precision BioSciences Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 10:58am   Comments
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Precision BioSciences will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.59

Precision BioSciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -181.82%, which was followed by a 13.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Precision BioSciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.50 -0.11 -0.66
EPS Actual 0.36 -0.33 -0.44 -0.50
Price Change % -13.28% 2.48% 4.03% 1.08%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Precision BioSciences were trading at $9.66 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings