 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Delcath Systems Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Delcath Systems Q3 Earnings

 

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delcath Systems their estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-1.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $56,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delcath Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.99 -0.98 -1.09 -1.63
EPS Actual -0.96 -1.04 -0.60 -1.16
Revenue Estimate 720.00K 400.00K 450.00K 410.00K
Revenue Actual 536.00K 388.00K 507.00K 466.00K

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (DCTH)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com