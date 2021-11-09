Recap: Delcath Systems Q3 Earnings

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Delcath Systems their estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-1.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $56,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delcath Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.99 -0.98 -1.09 -1.63 EPS Actual -0.96 -1.04 -0.60 -1.16 Revenue Estimate 720.00K 400.00K 450.00K 410.00K Revenue Actual 536.00K 388.00K 507.00K 466.00K

