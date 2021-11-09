Dicerna Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 52.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.46, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14,079,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.94, which was followed by a 6.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|-0.37
|-0.03
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.53
|-0.39
|-0.49
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|91.29M
|46.28M
|67.25M
|51.50M
|Revenue Actual
|41.34M
|47.60M
|40.96M
|48.88M
