Dicerna Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 52.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.46, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,079,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.94, which was followed by a 6.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 -0.37 -0.03 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.39 -0.49 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 91.29M 46.28M 67.25M 51.50M Revenue Actual 41.34M 47.60M 40.96M 48.88M

