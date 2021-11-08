Matrix Service: Q1 Earnings Insights
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Matrix Service their estimated earnings by 172.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14,678,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 8.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Matrix Service's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.40
|-0.43
|-0.03
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|177.17M
|188.09M
|201.74M
|231.92M
|Revenue Actual
|174.90M
|148.26M
|167.47M
|182.77M
