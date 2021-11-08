Matrix Service: Q1 Earnings Insights

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Matrix Service their estimated earnings by 172.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,678,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 8.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matrix Service's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.01 -0.02 0.03 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.43 -0.03 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 177.17M 188.09M 201.74M 231.92M Revenue Actual 174.90M 148.26M 167.47M 182.77M

