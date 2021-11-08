Recap: IntriCon Q3 Earnings

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IntriCon their estimated earnings by 466.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,683,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IntriCon's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.04 0.05 EPS Actual 0.23 0.26 0.12 0.07 Revenue Estimate 28.56M 26.75M 27.35M 24.54M Revenue Actual 30.21M 31.77M 30.30M 27.37M

