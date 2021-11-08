Recap: IntriCon Q3 Earnings
IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IntriCon their estimated earnings by 466.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,683,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IntriCon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.04
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.26
|0.12
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|28.56M
|26.75M
|27.35M
|24.54M
|Revenue Actual
|30.21M
|31.77M
|30.30M
|27.37M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings