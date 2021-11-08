 Skip to main content

Recap: Oak Street Health Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oak Street Health their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.42, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $170,804,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 12.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oak Street Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.20 -0.26 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.44 -0.29 -0.40 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 318.00M 283.42M 231.83M 212.94M
Revenue Actual 353.10M 296.70M 248.70M 217.90M

