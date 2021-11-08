Recap: Oak Street Health Q3 Earnings
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oak Street Health their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.42, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $170,804,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 12.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oak Street Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.20
|-0.26
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.29
|-0.40
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|318.00M
|283.42M
|231.83M
|212.94M
|Revenue Actual
|353.10M
|296.70M
|248.70M
|217.90M
