Nevro: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nevro reported in-line EPS of $-0.87 versus an estimate of $-0.87, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $15,255,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 22.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nevro's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.73 -0.84 -0.33 -0.59 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.85 -0.21 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 102.70M 85.86M 107.43M 103.75M Revenue Actual 102.33M 88.61M 109.73M 108.46M

