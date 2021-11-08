Nevro: Q3 Earnings Insights
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Nevro reported in-line EPS of $-0.87 versus an estimate of $-0.87, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $15,255,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 22.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nevro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.73
|-0.84
|-0.33
|-0.59
|EPS Actual
|-0.62
|-0.85
|-0.21
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|102.70M
|85.86M
|107.43M
|103.75M
|Revenue Actual
|102.33M
|88.61M
|109.73M
|108.46M
