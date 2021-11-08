 Skip to main content

Bandwidth: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:42pm   Comments
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bandwidth their estimated earnings by 212.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $45,880,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bandwidth's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.01 0.04 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.32 0.30 0.13 0.24
Revenue Estimate 116.48M 108.34M 96.72M 75.80M
Revenue Actual 120.66M 113.48M 113.05M 84.76M

