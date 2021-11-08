Bandwidth: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bandwidth their estimated earnings by 212.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $45,880,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bandwidth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.01
|0.04
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.30
|0.13
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|116.48M
|108.34M
|96.72M
|75.80M
|Revenue Actual
|120.66M
|113.48M
|113.05M
|84.76M
