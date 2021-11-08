 Skip to main content

Recap: American Equity Inv Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:43pm   Comments
American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Equity Inv their estimated earnings by 11.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16,965,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 4.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Equity Inv's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.59 0.97 1.03
EPS Actual 0.98 0.43 0.77 -2.72
Revenue Estimate 484.26M 484.34M 571.73M 559.83M
Revenue Actual 499.32M 497.19M 521.73M 543.33M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

