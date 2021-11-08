Recap: American Equity Inv Q3 Earnings
American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Equity Inv their estimated earnings by 11.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16,965,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 4.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Equity Inv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.59
|0.97
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|0.43
|0.77
|-2.72
|Revenue Estimate
|484.26M
|484.34M
|571.73M
|559.83M
|Revenue Actual
|499.32M
|497.19M
|521.73M
|543.33M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings