NexTier Oilfield: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NexTier Oilfield their estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $229,489,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NexTier Oilfield's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.29 -0.34 -0.38
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.23 -0.30 -0.38
Revenue Estimate 292.58M 237.62M 192.65M 169.52M
Revenue Actual 292.14M 228.40M 215.05M 163.68M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

