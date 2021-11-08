NexTier Oilfield: Q3 Earnings Insights
NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NexTier Oilfield their estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $229,489,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NexTier Oilfield's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.29
|-0.34
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.23
|-0.30
|-0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|292.58M
|237.62M
|192.65M
|169.52M
|Revenue Actual
|292.14M
|228.40M
|215.05M
|163.68M
