Zynga: Q3 Earnings Insights
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zynga reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $39,737,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 18.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zynga's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.08
|0.09
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|713.01M
|685.98M
|677.73M
|625.74M
|Revenue Actual
|711.90M
|680.30M
|698.90M
|627.96M
