Zynga: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:45pm   Comments
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zynga reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $39,737,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 18.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zynga's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09
EPS Actual 0.04 0.08 0.09 0.10
Revenue Estimate 713.01M 685.98M 677.73M 625.74M
Revenue Actual 711.90M 680.30M 698.90M 627.96M

