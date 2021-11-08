 Skip to main content

Chicken Soup for the Soul Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) brought in sales totaling $22.14 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 33.84%, resulting in a loss of $7.81 million. In Q1, Chicken Soup for the Soul brought in $23.20 million in sales but lost $5.84 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Chicken Soup for the Soul posted an ROCE of -0.11%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Chicken Soup for the Soul is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Chicken Soup for the Soul, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.11% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Chicken Soup for the Soul reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.79/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.55/share.

 

