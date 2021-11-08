 Skip to main content

How Good Are Mesa Laboratories's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) earned $4.20 million, a 34.52% increase from the preceding quarter. Mesa Laboratories also posted a total of $35.84 million in sales, a 2.63% increase since Q1. In Q1, Mesa Laboratories earned $3.12 million, and total sales reached $34.92 million.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Mesa Laboratories posted an ROIC of 0.55%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Mesa Laboratories, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 0.55% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Mesa Laboratories reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.87/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.42/share.

 

