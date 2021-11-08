 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Omeros
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Omeros

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Omeros will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.52

Omeros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -19.30%, which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Omeros's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.57 -0.64 -0.61
EPS Actual -0.46 -0.57 -0.60 -0.43
Price Change % 2.62% 4.18% 3.97% 0.82%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Omeros were trading at $7.55 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (OMER)

Omeros' Narsoplimab Shows Improved, Stabilized Renal Function At Three Years
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For November PDUFA Dates
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Omeros Stock Falls As FDA Asks For More Clinical Narsoplimab Data In HSCT-TMA
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 70 Points; Evolving Systems Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings