 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square Loses Ground After Earnings Miss: What's Next For Shares?
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Share:
Square Loses Ground After Earnings Miss: What's Next For Shares?

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, missing the analyst estimate of 39 cents per share. Square also reported $3.84 billion in sales this quarter. This is a 27% increase over sales of $3.03 billion in the same period last year.

Square was down 2.3% at $241.64 at press time.

Square Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock is floating around near the middle of what technical traders call a sideways channel.
  • The $280 price level is an area where the stock has struggled to cross above in the past and holds as resistance. The $200 level is an area where the stock may find support. These levels may continue to hold until one of them is broken in the future.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bearish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been fading lower the past couple of weeks and now sits at 43 on the indicator. This shows that the stock has been seeing more sellers push into the stock and overall there is more selling pressure.

sqdaily11-5-21.png

What’s Next For Square?

Bullish traders want to see the stock make a bounce and start to form higher lows. They're looking for higher lows up to resistance and then see a break of resistance. A period of consolidation above resistance could result in the stock seeing more bullish moves in the future.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock continue to make lower highs and for the stock to head toward the possible $200 support level. If support is broken, it could be a hint the stock is ready to see further bearish moves.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Notable Square Insider Trades $1.0M In Company Stock
Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Adds Momentum to the Reopening Trade
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Jack Dorsey's Square Makes Cash App Available For Teens But Buying Bitcoin Is A No-No
Square Sees Similar Drop As Robinhood In Crypto Activity, Cash App Bitcoin Revenue Slips 33% Sequentially In Q3
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com