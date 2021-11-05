 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Zynga
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Zynga

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zynga will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.07

Zynga bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -55.56%, which was followed by a 18.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zynga's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09
EPS Actual 0.04 0.08 0.09 0.10
Price Change % -18.22% 5.62% 7.35% -7.29%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Zynga were trading at $7.05 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (ZNGA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 27, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Skillz, Roblox Or Zynga?
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Thinking About Buying Stock In General Electric, Plug Power, Zynga Or Tilray?
3 Upcoming Catalysts That Could Lift Zynga's Stock
WISH, Snap, Zynga Stocks Form This Bullish Pattern: How To Trade It
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings