Recap: US Ecology Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Recap: US Ecology Q3 Earnings

 

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Ecology their estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,040,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 8.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Ecology's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.10 0.13 0.14
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.07 0.19 0.25
Revenue Estimate 239.21M 224.89M 230.62M 237.85M
Revenue Actual 240.77M 228.62M 241.07M 238.14M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

