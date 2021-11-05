Recap: US Ecology Q3 Earnings
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
US Ecology their estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19,040,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 8.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Ecology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|-0.10
|0.13
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.07
|0.19
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|239.21M
|224.89M
|230.62M
|237.85M
|Revenue Actual
|240.77M
|228.62M
|241.07M
|238.14M
