Tenneco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tenneco their estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $76,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tenneco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.71
|1.01
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|1.09
|1.68
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|4.42B
|4.35B
|4.30B
|3.90B
|Revenue Actual
|4.58B
|4.73B
|4.65B
|4.26B
