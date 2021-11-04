Recap: Textainer Group Holdings Q3 Earnings
Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Textainer Group Holdings their estimated earnings by 24.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $46,700,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 8.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Textainer Group Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|0.91
|0.50
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|1.48
|1.16
|0.81
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|186.63M
|182.88M
|163.01M
|149.50M
|Revenue Actual
|187.43M
|169.24M
|161.49M
|149.13M
