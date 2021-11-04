Recap: Textainer Group Holdings Q3 Earnings

Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Textainer Group Holdings their estimated earnings by 24.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $46,700,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 8.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Textainer Group Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.91 0.50 0.35 EPS Actual 1.48 1.16 0.81 0.41 Revenue Estimate 186.63M 182.88M 163.01M 149.50M Revenue Actual 187.43M 169.24M 161.49M 149.13M

