Floor & Decor Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Floor & Decor Hldgs their estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.56, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $191,706,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 5.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Floor & Decor Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.53
|0.44
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.68
|0.47
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|836.85M
|745.90M
|696.77M
|641.59M
|Revenue Actual
|860.11M
|782.54M
|723.65M
|684.85M
