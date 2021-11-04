 Skip to main content

Floor & Decor Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Floor & Decor Hldgs their estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.56, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $191,706,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 5.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Floor & Decor Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.61 0.53 0.44 0.38
EPS Actual 0.73 0.68 0.47 0.56
Revenue Estimate 836.85M 745.90M 696.77M 641.59M
Revenue Actual 860.11M 782.54M 723.65M 684.85M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

