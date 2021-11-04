Recap: Cryolife Q3 Earnings
Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cryolife their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7,076,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cryolife's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.09
|0.03
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.03
|0.20
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|70.97M
|62.98M
|66.53M
|59.24M
|Revenue Actual
|76.15M
|71.09M
|67.90M
|65.13M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings