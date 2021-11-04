 Skip to main content

Recap: Cryolife Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cryolife their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,076,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cryolife's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.09 0.03 -0.08
EPS Actual 0.12 0.03 0.20 0.13
Revenue Estimate 70.97M 62.98M 66.53M 59.24M
Revenue Actual 76.15M 71.09M 67.90M 65.13M

