Recap: Cryolife Q3 Earnings

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cryolife their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,076,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cryolife's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.09 0.03 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.12 0.03 0.20 0.13 Revenue Estimate 70.97M 62.98M 66.53M 59.24M Revenue Actual 76.15M 71.09M 67.90M 65.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.