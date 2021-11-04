Recap: Zogenix Q3 Earnings
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zogenix their estimated earnings by 7.22%, reporting an EPS of $-1.04 versus an estimate of $-0.97, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $19,750,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 13.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zogenix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.94
|-1.02
|-1
|-0.98
|EPS Actual
|-1.05
|-1
|-1.26
|-1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|17.08M
|12.33M
|7.29M
|2.51M
|Revenue Actual
|18.79M
|13.68M
|8.50M
|2.86M
