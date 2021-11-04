Recap: Zogenix Q3 Earnings

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zogenix their estimated earnings by 7.22%, reporting an EPS of $-1.04 versus an estimate of $-0.97, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $19,750,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 13.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zogenix's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.94 -1.02 -1 -0.98 EPS Actual -1.05 -1 -1.26 -1.05 Revenue Estimate 17.08M 12.33M 7.29M 2.51M Revenue Actual 18.79M 13.68M 8.50M 2.86M

