Recap: Open Text Q1 Earnings
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Open Text their estimated earnings by 3.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $28,295,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Open Text's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.69
|0.85
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.75
|0.95
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|839.62M
|813.53M
|814.84M
|758.35M
|Revenue Actual
|893.53M
|832.93M
|855.64M
|804.01M
