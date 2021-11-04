Recap: Open Text Q1 Earnings

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Open Text their estimated earnings by 3.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $28,295,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Open Text's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.69 0.85 0.67 EPS Actual 0.80 0.75 0.95 0.89 Revenue Estimate 839.62M 813.53M 814.84M 758.35M Revenue Actual 893.53M 832.93M 855.64M 804.01M

