EOG Resources: Q3 Earnings Insights
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EOG Resources their estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $2.04, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,520,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EOG Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.45
|1.48
|0.35
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|1.73
|1.62
|0.71
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|3.88B
|3.64B
|2.84B
|2.57B
|Revenue Actual
|4.14B
|3.69B
|2.96B
|2.25B
