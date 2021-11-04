Recap: Great Ajax Q3 Earnings

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Great Ajax their estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.39, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,249,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Great Ajax's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.28 0.23 0.23 EPS Actual 0.42 0.35 0.41 0.23 Revenue Estimate 17.62M 21.60M 14.89M 13.90M Revenue Actual 19.79M 19.77M 22.50M 16.74M

