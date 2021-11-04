Recap: Great Ajax Q3 Earnings
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Great Ajax their estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.39, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,249,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Great Ajax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.28
|0.23
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.35
|0.41
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|17.62M
|21.60M
|14.89M
|13.90M
|Revenue Actual
|19.79M
|19.77M
|22.50M
|16.74M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings