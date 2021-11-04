 Skip to main content

Recap: CatchMark Timber Trust Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:14pm   Comments
Recap: CatchMark Timber Trust Q3 Earnings

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CatchMark Timber Trust their estimated earnings by 37.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,540,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CatchMark Timber Trust's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.04 -0.04 -0.08
EPS Actual 0.04 -0.01 -0.06 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 29.15M 23.40M 26.75M 23.61M
Revenue Actual 31.94M 27.69M 30.95M 24.61M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

