Recap: CatchMark Timber Trust Q3 Earnings
CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CatchMark Timber Trust their estimated earnings by 37.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.35, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,540,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CatchMark Timber Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|-0.01
|-0.06
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|29.15M
|23.40M
|26.75M
|23.61M
|Revenue Actual
|31.94M
|27.69M
|30.95M
|24.61M
