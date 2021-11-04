 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Skyworks Solutions Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Skyworks Solutions Q4 Earnings

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Skyworks Solutions their estimated earnings by 3.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.62 versus an estimate of $2.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $354,200,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 6.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Skyworks Solutions's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.14 2.35 2.08 1.52
EPS Actual 2.15 2.37 3.36 1.85
Revenue Estimate 1.10B 1.15B 1.06B 842.37M
Revenue Actual 1.12B 1.17B 1.51B 956.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SWKS)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Apple, Chevron, Citigroup, Dell And More
Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain
Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?
Analyst Ratings For Skyworks Solutions
Financial and Technology Stocks Making Headlines
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings