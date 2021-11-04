Recap: Skyworks Solutions Q4 Earnings

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Skyworks Solutions their estimated earnings by 3.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.62 versus an estimate of $2.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $354,200,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 6.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Skyworks Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.14 2.35 2.08 1.52 EPS Actual 2.15 2.37 3.36 1.85 Revenue Estimate 1.10B 1.15B 1.06B 842.37M Revenue Actual 1.12B 1.17B 1.51B 956.80M

