Recap: Skyworks Solutions Q4 Earnings
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Skyworks Solutions their estimated earnings by 3.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.62 versus an estimate of $2.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $354,200,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 6.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Skyworks Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.14
|2.35
|2.08
|1.52
|EPS Actual
|2.15
|2.37
|3.36
|1.85
|Revenue Estimate
|1.10B
|1.15B
|1.06B
|842.37M
|Revenue Actual
|1.12B
|1.17B
|1.51B
|956.80M
