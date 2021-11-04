Covetrus: Q3 Earnings Insights
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Covetrus reported in-line EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.23, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $36,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Covetrus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.17
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.21
|0.21
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.08B
|1.06B
|1.05B
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.10B
|1.12B
|1.13B
