Covetrus: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Covetrus reported in-line EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.23, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $36,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Covetrus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.17   0.18
EPS Actual 0.26 0.21 0.21 0.26
Revenue Estimate 1.11B 1.08B 1.06B 1.05B
Revenue Actual 1.19B 1.10B 1.12B 1.13B

