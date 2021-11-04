Gildan Activewear: Q3 Earnings Insights
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gildan Activewear their estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $199,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gildan Activewear's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.19
|0.21
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.48
|0.45
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|702.61M
|487.15M
|610.76M
|491.35M
|Revenue Actual
|747.20M
|589.60M
|690.15M
|602.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News