Gildan Activewear: Q3 Earnings Insights

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gildan Activewear their estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $199,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gildan Activewear's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.19 0.21 0.05 EPS Actual 0.68 0.48 0.45 0.30 Revenue Estimate 702.61M 487.15M 610.76M 491.35M Revenue Actual 747.20M 589.60M 690.15M 602.30M

