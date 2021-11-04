Recap: NeoGenomics Q3 Earnings

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeoGenomics their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,104,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.01 0.06 0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.04 0.14 0.06 Revenue Estimate 118.16M 112.41M 123.48M 126.23M Revenue Actual 121.72M 115.53M 126.00M 125.44M

