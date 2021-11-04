Recap: NeoGenomics Q3 Earnings
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NeoGenomics their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,104,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.06
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|118.16M
|112.41M
|123.48M
|126.23M
|Revenue Actual
|121.72M
|115.53M
|126.00M
|125.44M
