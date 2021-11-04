 Skip to main content

Recap: NeoGenomics Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Recap: NeoGenomics Q3 Earnings

 

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeoGenomics their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,104,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 0.01 0.06 0.04
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.04 0.14 0.06
Revenue Estimate 118.16M 112.41M 123.48M 126.23M
Revenue Actual 121.72M 115.53M 126.00M 125.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

