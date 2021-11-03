Enviva Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enviva Partners their estimated earnings by 18.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,818,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enviva Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.23 0.54 0.43 EPS Actual 0.24 0.19 0.28 0.28 Revenue Estimate 238.80M 253.85M 289.17M 237.20M Revenue Actual 285.04M 241.04M 277.31M 225.58M

