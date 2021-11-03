 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Enviva Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 5:34pm   Comments
Share:
Enviva Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enviva Partners their estimated earnings by 18.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,818,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enviva Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.23 0.54 0.43
EPS Actual 0.24 0.19 0.28 0.28
Revenue Estimate 238.80M 253.85M 289.17M 237.20M
Revenue Actual 285.04M 241.04M 277.31M 225.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (EVA)

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enviva Partners
51 Biggest Movers From Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings