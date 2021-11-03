Recap: ChromaDex Q3 Earnings
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ChromaDex their estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,128,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ChromaDex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|17.16M
|16.68M
|15.36M
|14.29M
|Revenue Actual
|17.70M
|14.68M
|15.45M
|14.18M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings