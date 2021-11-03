 Skip to main content

Recap: ChromaDex Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ChromaDex their estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,128,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ChromaDex's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.09 -0.09 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.12 -0.10 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 17.16M 16.68M 15.36M 14.29M
Revenue Actual 17.70M 14.68M 15.45M 14.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

