 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Athenex
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For Athenex

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Athenex will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.37

Athenex bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -10.81%, which was followed by a 6.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Athenex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.40 -0.44 -0.43
EPS Actual -0.33 -0.27 -0.53 -0.44
Price Change % -6.25% 7.48% -1.47% -6.08%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Athenex were trading at $2.65 as of November 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 78.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ATNX)

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings