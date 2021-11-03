 Skip to main content

Lumber Liquidators Q3 Earnings Miss Consensus; Comp Sales Up 6.4% On Two-Year Stack Basis
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:02am   Comments
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 4.6% year-on-year, to $282.23 million, missing the analyst consensus of $289 million.
  • Comparable store sales decreased 4.5% versus last year and increased 6.4% on a two-year stack basis.
  • Merchandise sales decreased 7.7% Y/Y to $240.8 million, while Services sales rose 18.9% to $41.4 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 210 basis points Y/Y to 37.3%, and the gross profit fell 9.7% to $105.2 million.
  • The operating margin was 4.3%, and operating income for the quarter decreased 48% to $12 million.
  • The company held $104.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $50.3 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.29 missed the analyst consensus of $0.30.
  • Lumber Liquidators did not provide financial guidance at this time, citing global supply chain disruptions, consumer spending, inflation, and a challenging labor market.
  • Meanwhile, the company expects higher material and transportation costs to be a headwind to gross margins in Q4 of 2021 and 2022 as the goods sell-through.
  • Price Action: LL shares are trading higher by 3.56% at $19.18 on the last check Wednesday.

