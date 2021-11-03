Recap: CSW Industrials Q2 Earnings

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CSW Industrials their estimated earnings by 23.49%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $50,645,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CSW Industrials's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.30 0.97 0.34 0.95 EPS Actual 1.46 0.88 0.59 1.10 Revenue Estimate 137.30M 115.69M 75.32M 101.20M Revenue Actual 161.27M 133.37M 89.93M 104.94M

