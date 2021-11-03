 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: CSW Industrials Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Recap: CSW Industrials Q2 Earnings

 

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CSW Industrials their estimated earnings by 23.49%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $50,645,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CSW Industrials's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.30 0.97 0.34 0.95
EPS Actual 1.46 0.88 0.59 1.10
Revenue Estimate 137.30M 115.69M 75.32M 101.20M
Revenue Actual 161.27M 133.37M 89.93M 104.94M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CSWI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com