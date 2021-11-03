Recap: CSW Industrials Q2 Earnings
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CSW Industrials their estimated earnings by 23.49%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.49, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $50,645,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CSW Industrials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.30
|0.97
|0.34
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|0.88
|0.59
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|137.30M
|115.69M
|75.32M
|101.20M
|Revenue Actual
|161.27M
|133.37M
|89.93M
|104.94M
