Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14,638,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 23.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.37
|-0.40
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|40.00K
|40.00K
|40.00K
|50.00K
|Revenue Actual
|6.62M
|914.00K
|50.03M
|29.00K
