Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,638,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 23.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.14 -0.14 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.40 -0.05 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 40.00K 40.00K 40.00K 50.00K Revenue Actual 6.62M 914.00K 50.03M 29.00K

