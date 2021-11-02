PerkinElmer: Q3 Earnings Insights

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PerkinElmer their estimated earnings by 35.09%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $1.71, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $202,975,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PerkinElmer's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.41 3.07 3 1.50 EPS Actual 2.83 3.72 3.96 2.09 Revenue Estimate 1.12B 1.21B 1.22B 841.19M Revenue Actual 1.23B 1.31B 1.35B 964.02M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

PerkinElmer management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.62 and $1.62 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -29.87% in quarter-over-quarter growth for PerkinElmer, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.