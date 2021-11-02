Recap: Container Store Group Q2 Earnings

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Container Store Group their estimated earnings by 86.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $27,713,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Container Store Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.57 0.33 0.03 EPS Actual 0.36 0.71 0.42 0.43 Revenue Estimate 227.45M 295.19M 262.16M 216.45M Revenue Actual 245.31M 314.68M 275.48M 248.24M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Container Store Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.28 and $0.28 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -48.15% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Container Store Group, a bearish signal to many investors.

