Recap: Alteryx Q3 Earnings
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alteryx their estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6,216,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 13.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alteryx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.23
|0.31
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.62
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|113.04M
|106.11M
|152.69M
|119.73M
|Revenue Actual
|120.07M
|118.76M
|160.53M
|129.72M
