Recap: Alteryx Q3 Earnings

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alteryx their estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $6,216,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 13.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alteryx's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.23 0.31 0.14 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 0.62 0.39 Revenue Estimate 113.04M 106.11M 152.69M 119.73M Revenue Actual 120.07M 118.76M 160.53M 129.72M

