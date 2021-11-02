Recap: PerkinElmer Q3 Earnings
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PerkinElmer their estimated earnings by 35.09%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $1.71, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $202,975,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PerkinElmer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.41
|3.07
|3
|1.50
|EPS Actual
|2.83
|3.72
|3.96
|2.09
|Revenue Estimate
|1.12B
|1.21B
|1.22B
|841.19M
|Revenue Actual
|1.23B
|1.31B
|1.35B
|964.02M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
PerkinElmer management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.62 and $1.62 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -29.87% in quarter-over-quarter growth for PerkinElmer, a bearish signal to many investors.
