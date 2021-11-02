Recap: Mercury Systems Q1 Earnings
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mercury Systems their estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $19,392,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 12.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mercury Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.62
|0.51
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.64
|0.54
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|243.06M
|253.20M
|209.67M
|199.61M
|Revenue Actual
|250.84M
|256.86M
|210.68M
|205.62M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Mercury Systems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.41 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -3.66% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Mercury Systems, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings