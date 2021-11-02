Recap: Mercury Systems Q1 Earnings

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercury Systems their estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $19,392,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 12.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercury Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.62 0.51 0.47 EPS Actual 0.73 0.64 0.54 0.51 Revenue Estimate 243.06M 253.20M 209.67M 199.61M Revenue Actual 250.84M 256.86M 210.68M 205.62M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Mercury Systems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.41 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -3.66% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Mercury Systems, a bearish signal to many investors.

