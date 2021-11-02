 Skip to main content

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 6.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zillow Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.25 0.27 0.11
EPS Actual 0.44 0.44 0.41 0.37
Revenue Estimate 1.28B 1.10B 740.98M 572.22M
Revenue Actual 1.31B 1.22B 788.95M 656.69M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

