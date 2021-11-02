 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Tutor Perini
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tutor Perini will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.63

Tutor Perini bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 19.61%, which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tutor Perini's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.51 0.22 0.61 0.65
EPS Actual 0.61 0.31 0.69 0.72
Price Change % 2.08% -1.44% -4.18% 0.95%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Tutor Perini were trading at $14.24 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

