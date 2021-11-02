Independence Contract: Q3 Earnings Insights

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independence Contract reported EPS of $-1.87 versus an estimate of $-1.86.

Revenue was up $13,811,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -2.50 -2.74 -2.63 -3.20 EPS Actual -2.18 -2.64 -2.65 -2.73 Revenue Estimate 21.10M 19.00M 13.20M 10.00M Revenue Actual 19.82M 15.54M 13.32M 10.22M

