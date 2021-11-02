 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Independence Contract: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 8:19am   Comments
Share:
Independence Contract: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independence Contract reported EPS of $-1.87 versus an estimate of $-1.86.

Revenue was up $13,811,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -2.50 -2.74 -2.63 -3.20
EPS Actual -2.18 -2.64 -2.65 -2.73
Revenue Estimate 21.10M 19.00M 13.20M 10.00M
Revenue Actual 19.82M 15.54M 13.32M 10.22M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ICD)

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com