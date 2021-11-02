Independence Contract: Q3 Earnings Insights
Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Independence Contract reported EPS of $-1.87 versus an estimate of $-1.86.
Revenue was up $13,811,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-2.50
|-2.74
|-2.63
|-3.20
|EPS Actual
|-2.18
|-2.64
|-2.65
|-2.73
|Revenue Estimate
|21.10M
|19.00M
|13.20M
|10.00M
|Revenue Actual
|19.82M
|15.54M
|13.32M
|10.22M
