Varonis Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Varonis Systems reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $23,602,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Varonis Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.13
|0.12
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.08
|0.34
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|83.68M
|68.90M
|84.36M
|70.17M
|Revenue Actual
|88.42M
|74.78M
|95.20M
|76.75M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Varonis Systems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.01 and $0.02 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -70.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Varonis Systems, a bearish signal to many investors.
