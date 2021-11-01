Varonis Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Varonis Systems reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $23,602,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varonis Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.13 0.12 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.08 0.34 0.06 Revenue Estimate 83.68M 68.90M 84.36M 70.17M Revenue Actual 88.42M 74.78M 95.20M 76.75M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Varonis Systems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.01 and $0.02 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -70.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Varonis Systems, a bearish signal to many investors.

