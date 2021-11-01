Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q3 Earnings
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apollo Endosurgery reported in-line EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,525,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apollo Endosurgery's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.22
|-0.25
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.17
|-0.14
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|13.67M
|11.71M
|11.01M
|9.98M
|Revenue Actual
|16.61M
|13.86M
|12.86M
|12.83M
