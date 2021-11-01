Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q3 Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery reported in-line EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,525,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apollo Endosurgery's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.22 -0.25 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.17 -0.14 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 13.67M 11.71M 11.01M 9.98M Revenue Actual 16.61M 13.86M 12.86M 12.83M

