Recap: Arista Networks Q3 Earnings
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arista Networks reported in-line EPS of $2.96 versus an estimate of $2.73, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $143,266,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arista Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.54
|2.38
|2.39
|2.21
|EPS Actual
|2.72
|2.50
|2.49
|2.42
|Revenue Estimate
|687.32M
|642.12M
|628.93M
|581.33M
|Revenue Actual
|707.32M
|667.56M
|648.48M
|605.43M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings