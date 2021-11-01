Recap: ZoomInfo Technologies Q3 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies reported in-line EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.12, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $74,200,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZoomInfo Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 0.10 0.09 EPS Actual 0.14 0.13 0.12 0.11 Revenue Estimate 162.34M 145.50M 130.32M 117.37M Revenue Actual 174.00M 153.30M 139.70M 123.40M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.11 and $0.12 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -11.54% in quarter-over-quarter growth for ZoomInfo Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.

