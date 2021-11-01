Recap: ZoomInfo Technologies Q3 Earnings
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ZoomInfo Technologies reported in-line EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.12, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $74,200,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ZoomInfo Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.13
|0.12
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|162.34M
|145.50M
|130.32M
|117.37M
|Revenue Actual
|174.00M
|153.30M
|139.70M
|123.40M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
ZoomInfo Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.11 and $0.12 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -11.54% in quarter-over-quarter growth for ZoomInfo Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.
