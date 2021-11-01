Recap: Intrepid Potash Q3 Earnings

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intrepid Potash reported in-line EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $21,075,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 9.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intrepid Potash's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.13 -0.14 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.55 0.18 -0.05 -0.78 Revenue Estimate 54.49M 58.12M 45.57M 41.10M Revenue Actual 67.89M 71.46M 48.44M 38.08M

