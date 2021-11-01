Recap: Intrepid Potash Q3 Earnings
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intrepid Potash reported in-line EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $21,075,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 9.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intrepid Potash's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.13
|-0.14
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.18
|-0.05
|-0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|54.49M
|58.12M
|45.57M
|41.10M
|Revenue Actual
|67.89M
|71.46M
|48.44M
|38.08M
