 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Intrepid Potash Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Intrepid Potash Q3 Earnings

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intrepid Potash reported in-line EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $21,075,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 9.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intrepid Potash's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.30 0.13 -0.14 -0.16
EPS Actual 0.55 0.18 -0.05 -0.78
Revenue Estimate 54.49M 58.12M 45.57M 41.10M
Revenue Actual 67.89M 71.46M 48.44M 38.08M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (IPI)

Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings